No. 1 Gonzaga 112, Dixie State 67

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 11:02 pm
DIXIE STATE (4-1)

Greene 5-8 0-0 10, Nicolds 3-8 5-7 11, Schofield 3-7 2-5 8, Gooden 5-12 7-8 20, Youngblood 0-2 0-0 0, Gilbert 0-2 0-0 0, Elniel 1-5 1-2 4, Allfrey 5-8 0-0 10, Hatch 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 24-56 15-22 67.

GONZAGA (9-0)

Kispert 10-16 1-1 25, Timme 4-7 1-2 9, Watson 4-8 0-0 8, Ayayi 8-9 2-2 21, Nembhard 3-8 2-2 9, Harris 3-8 2-4 8, Strawther 3-5 2-2 8, Ballo 6-6 5-9 17, Cook 2-3 0-0 4, Arlauskas 0-1 1-2 1, Zakharov 1-1 0-0 2, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Gregg 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-73 16-24 112.

Halftime_Gonzaga 63-38. 3-Point Goals_Dixie State 4-15 (Gooden 3-5, Elniel 1-4, Gilbert 0-1, Hatch 0-1, Nicolds 0-1, Schofield 0-1, Allfrey 0-2), Gonzaga 8-23 (Kispert 4-6, Ayayi 3-4, Nembhard 1-4, Cook 0-1, Strawther 0-2, Watson 0-2, Harris 0-4). Fouled Out_Greene, Schofield. Rebounds_Dixie State 25 (Nicolds 7), Gonzaga 36 (Ayayi 10). Assists_Dixie State 17 (Gilbert 9), Gonzaga 26 (Ayayi 6). Total Fouls_Dixie State 21, Gonzaga 19.

