No. 1 Gonzaga 87, No. 11 West Virginia 82

WEST VIRGINIA (3-1)
Culver 6-13 6-11 18, Matthews 1-5 5-5 7, Tshiebwe 5-8 4-4 14, McBride 4-14 0-0 10, McNeil 1-9 0-0 3, Sherman 3-9 5-5 12, Osabuohien 3-3 3-3 10, Cottrell 2-3 2-3 6, McCabe 0-1 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Bridges 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 27-33 82.
GONZAGA (3-0)
Kispert 6-11 5-7 19, Timme 7-17 3-5 17, Watson 0-3 1-2 1, Ayayi 10-15 0-0 21, Suggs 2-6 0-0 4, Nembhard 8-14 2-2 19, Ballo 1-1 4-5 6, Cook 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-69 15-21 87.
Halftime_West Virginia 39-34. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 5-17 (McBride 2-4, Osabuohien 1-1, Sherman 1-3, McNeil 1-6, Bridges 0-1, Cottrell 0-1, McCabe 0-1), Gonzaga 4-16 (Kispert 2-4, Ayayi 1-3, Nembhard 1-3, Cook 0-1, Suggs 0-1, Timme 0-2, Watson 0-2). Fouled Out_Tshiebwe, Osabuohien, Timme, Watson. Rebounds_West Virginia 37 (Culver 15), Gonzaga 34 (Ayayi 7). Assists_West Virginia 16 (McBride 5), Gonzaga 22 (Nembhard 6). Total Fouls_West Virginia 23, Gonzaga 25.
