Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 1 Gonzaga 87, No. 11 West Virginia 82

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 9:32 pm
< a min read
      

WEST VIRGINIA (3-1)

Culver 6-13 6-11 18, Matthews 1-5 5-5 7, Tshiebwe 5-8 4-4 14, McBride 4-14 0-0 10, McNeil 1-9 0-0 3, Sherman 3-9 5-5 12, Osabuohien 3-3 3-3 10, Cottrell 2-3 2-3 6, McCabe 0-1 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Bridges 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 27-33 82.

GONZAGA (3-0)

Kispert 6-11 5-7 19, Timme 7-17 3-5 17, Watson 0-3 1-2 1, Ayayi 10-15 0-0 21, Suggs 2-6 0-0 4, Nembhard 8-14 2-2 19, Ballo 1-1 4-5 6, Cook 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-69 15-21 87.

Halftime_West Virginia 39-34. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 5-17 (McBride 2-4, Osabuohien 1-1, Sherman 1-3, McNeil 1-6, Bridges 0-1, Cottrell 0-1, McCabe 0-1), Gonzaga 4-16 (Kispert 2-4, Ayayi 1-3, Nembhard 1-3, Cook 0-1, Suggs 0-1, Timme 0-2, Watson 0-2). Fouled Out_Tshiebwe, Osabuohien, Timme, Watson. Rebounds_West Virginia 37 (Culver 15), Gonzaga 34 (Ayayi 7). Assists_West Virginia 16 (McBride 5), Gonzaga 22 (Nembhard 6). Total Fouls_West Virginia 23, Gonzaga 25.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides relief in Philippines in aftermath of strongest storm of the year