On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 1 Gonzaga 88, N. Arizona 58

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 11:02 pm
< a min read
      

N. ARIZONA (1-6)

Larsen 0-2 0-0 0, Towt 3-8 0-0 6, Avdalovic 2-5 3-5 8, Green 5-9 1-1 12, Shelton 7-18 3-3 20, Mahaney 2-5 0-0 4, Lewis 1-4 0-1 2, Mains 0-2 3-4 3, Haymon 0-3 2-2 2, Aguek 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 1-2 1, Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Cummard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 13-18 58.

GONZAGA (8-0)

Kispert 3-8 2-2 8, Timme 7-10 0-0 14, Watson 3-4 3-3 9, Ayayi 6-8 1-3 17, Nembhard 4-7 0-0 10, Strawther 0-4 2-4 2, Harris 3-7 6-9 12, Cook 3-8 0-0 7, Ballo 2-2 1-4 5, Zakharov 1-4 0-0 2, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 32-64 17-27 88.

Halftime_Gonzaga 51-23. 3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 5-17 (Shelton 3-7, Avdalovic 1-2, Green 1-3, Lewis 0-1, Haymon 0-2, Mains 0-2), Gonzaga 7-28 (Ayayi 4-5, Nembhard 2-5, Cook 1-5, Timme 0-1, Watson 0-1, Zakharov 0-1, Graves 0-2, Kispert 0-2, Harris 0-3, Strawther 0-3). Rebounds_N. Arizona 29 (Shelton 9), Gonzaga 43 (Ayayi 10). Assists_N. Arizona 6 (Lewis 2), Gonzaga 15 (Nembhard 7). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 21, Gonzaga 19.

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier