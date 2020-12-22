No. 1 Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 78

NORTHWESTERN ST. (1-9)

Chougkaz 0-3 0-0 0, Owens 5-7 0-2 10, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Massner 5-8 2-2 14, Roberson 5-9 1-1 15, J.Gregg 5-10 1-2 11, Zelenbaba 5-8 0-1 14, White 1-4 0-0 2, Reed 1-3 0-0 3, Teasett 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Coleman 1-5 0-0 2, Norvel 1-3 0-0 2, Potts 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-66 4-8 78.

GONZAGA (6-0)

Kispert 7-12 2-2 18, Timme 10-15 5-7 25, Ayayi 3-5 0-0 6, Nembhard 2-8 0-0 4, Suggs 8-12 2-3 19, Watson 4-5 2-3 10, Cook 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 2-3 0-0 5, Strawther 2-3 2-3 6, Ballo 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 39-67 13-20 95.

Halftime_Gonzaga 43-17. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 12-24 (Zelenbaba 4-4, Roberson 4-6, Massner 2-3, Potts 1-1, Reed 1-3, Coleman 0-1, Norvel 0-1, White 0-1, Chougkaz 0-2, J.Gregg 0-2), Gonzaga 4-18 (Kispert 2-5, Harris 1-1, Suggs 1-4, Strawther 0-1, Watson 0-1, Ayayi 0-2, Cook 0-2, Nembhard 0-2). Rebounds_Northwestern St. 30 (J.Gregg 9), Gonzaga 34 (Timme 9). Assists_Northwestern St. 14 (White 4), Gonzaga 20 (Ayayi, Suggs 5). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 19, Gonzaga 9.

