On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 1 Gonzaga 99, No. 3 Iowa 88

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 2:18 pm
< a min read
      

GONZAGA (3-0)

Kispert 5-10 0-0 13, Timme 7-11 3-4 17, Watson 1-3 1-3 3, Ayayi 5-10 1-2 11, Suggs 8-17 4-7 27, Nembhard 4-10 4-6 13, Cook 3-5 1-2 9, Ballo 3-3 0-0 6, Strawther 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-70 14-24 99.

IOWA (6-1)

Garza 13-18 4-7 30, Bohannon 1-8 0-0 2, Fredrick 2-7 3-3 8, C.McCaffery 1-2 1-2 3, Wieskamp 8-16 1-3 20, Nunge 4-9 2-5 10, Toussaint 6-11 2-4 14, P.McCaffery 0-1 0-0 0, Ke.Murray 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 35-74 14-26 88.

Halftime_Gonzaga 51-37. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 13-26 (Suggs 7-10, Kispert 3-7, Cook 2-4, Nembhard 1-3, Ayayi 0-1, Harris 0-1), Iowa 4-23 (Wieskamp 3-8, Fredrick 1-3, C.McCaffery 0-1, Garza 0-2, Nunge 0-2, Toussaint 0-2, Bohannon 0-5). Fouled Out_Kispert, Timme. Rebounds_Gonzaga 49 (Ayayi 18), Iowa 34 (Garza 10). Assists_Gonzaga 25 (Kispert, Ayayi 6), Iowa 16 (Wieskamp 4). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 23, Iowa 20.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Virtual Coffee House - Calling All...
12|21 Fundamentals of Microsoft Teams
12|21 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volunteers at Saratoga National Cemetery braved knee-deep snow to place wreaths on headstones