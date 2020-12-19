No. 1 Gonzaga 99, No. 3 Iowa 88

GONZAGA (3-0)

Kispert 5-10 0-0 13, Timme 7-11 3-4 17, Watson 1-3 1-3 3, Ayayi 5-10 1-2 11, Suggs 8-17 4-7 27, Nembhard 4-10 4-6 13, Cook 3-5 1-2 9, Ballo 3-3 0-0 6, Strawther 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-70 14-24 99.

IOWA (6-1)

Garza 13-18 4-7 30, Bohannon 1-8 0-0 2, Fredrick 2-7 3-3 8, C.McCaffery 1-2 1-2 3, Wieskamp 8-16 1-3 20, Nunge 4-9 2-5 10, Toussaint 6-11 2-4 14, P.McCaffery 0-1 0-0 0, Ke.Murray 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 35-74 14-26 88.

Halftime_Gonzaga 51-37. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 13-26 (Suggs 7-10, Kispert 3-7, Cook 2-4, Nembhard 1-3, Ayayi 0-1, Harris 0-1), Iowa 4-23 (Wieskamp 3-8, Fredrick 1-3, C.McCaffery 0-1, Garza 0-2, Nunge 0-2, Toussaint 0-2, Bohannon 0-5). Fouled Out_Kispert, Timme. Rebounds_Gonzaga 49 (Ayayi 18), Iowa 34 (Garza 10). Assists_Gonzaga 25 (Kispert, Ayayi 6), Iowa 16 (Wieskamp 4). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 23, Iowa 20.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.