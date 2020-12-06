On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 1 South Carolina 83, No. 23 Iowa St. 65

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 2:37 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTH CAROLINA (4-1)

Boston 6-11 0-0 13, Saxton 4-9 1-2 9, Beal 5-9 0-0 13, Cooke 6-12 3-3 19, Henderson 4-7 1-2 12, Amihere 0-3 4-4 4, Wesolek 0-1 0-0 0, Littleton 2-5 0-0 5, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 3-5 1-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-63 10-13 83

IOWA ST. (2-2)

Scott 2-6 0-0 6, Donarski 5-8 3-4 13, Feuerbach 1-5 0-0 2, Ashley Joens 11-22 8-8 32, Ryan 2-7 0-0 4, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Frederick 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Wise 1-4 2-2 4, Aubrey Joens 1-6 1-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-62 14-16 65

South Carolina 27 17 30 9 83
Iowa St. 17 13 22 13 65

3-Point Goals_South Carolina 13-26 (Boston 1-3, Beal 3-5, Cooke 4-6, Henderson 3-4, Wesolek 0-1, Littleton 1-3, Thompson 0-1, Russell 1-3), Iowa St. 5-27 (Scott 2-6, Feuerbach 0-2, Joens 2-5, Ryan 0-3, Frederick 0-1, Johnson 0-3, Wise 0-1, Joens 1-6). Assists_South Carolina 21 (Henderson 7), Iowa St. 8 (Ryan 4). Fouled Out_South Carolina Amihere. Rebounds_South Carolina 50 (Boston 5-15), Iowa St. 24 (Joens 3-5). Total Fouls_South Carolina 21, Iowa St. 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_864.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit