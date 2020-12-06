No. 1 South Carolina 83, No. 23 Iowa St. 65

SOUTH CAROLINA (4-1)
Boston 6-11 0-0 13, Saxton 4-9 1-2 9, Beal 5-9 0-0 13, Cooke 6-12 3-3 19, Henderson 4-7 1-2 12, Amihere 0-3 4-4 4, Wesolek 0-1 0-0 0, Littleton 2-5 0-0 5, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 3-5 1-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-63 10-13 83
IOWA ST. (2-2)
Scott 2-6 0-0 6, Donarski 5-8 3-4 13, Feuerbach 1-5 0-0 2, Ashley Joens 11-22 8-8 32, Ryan 2-7 0-0 4, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Frederick 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Wise 1-4 2-2 4, Aubrey Joens 1-6 1-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-62 14-16 65
|South Carolina
|27
|17
|30
|9
|—
|83
|Iowa St.
|17
|13
|22
|13
|—
|65
3-Point Goals_South Carolina 13-26 (Boston 1-3, Beal 3-5, Cooke 4-6, Henderson 3-4, Wesolek 0-1, Littleton 1-3, Thompson 0-1, Russell 1-3), Iowa St. 5-27 (Scott 2-6, Feuerbach 0-2, Joens 2-5, Ryan 0-3, Frederick 0-1, Johnson 0-3, Wise 0-1, Joens 1-6). Assists_South Carolina 21 (Henderson 7), Iowa St. 8 (Ryan 4). Fouled Out_South Carolina Amihere. Rebounds_South Carolina 50 (Boston 5-15), Iowa St. 24 (Joens 3-5). Total Fouls_South Carolina 21, Iowa St. 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_864.
