No. 1 Stanford 104, Pacific 61

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 10:26 pm
STANFORD (5-0)

Belibi 7-10 1-2 15, Lexie Hull 5-15 4-4 17, Jones 6-11 2-3 14, Williams 5-11 2-2 14, Wilson 4-7 4-4 14, Jerome 1-2 0-0 2, Prechtel 1-4 0-0 2, Lacie Hull 3-4 0-0 6, Jump 1-6 0-0 3, Brink 5-7 2-4 12, Emma-Nnopu 1-2 0-0 2, Van Gytenbeek 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 40-81 15-19 104

PACIFIC (0-1)

McDavid 6-16 2-3 14, Millard 2-3 0-0 4, Cruz 1-9 1-2 4, Higgins 3-10 2-2 10, Tillman 6-10 0-0 15, Schweizer 2-4 3-4 7, Whitehead 2-3 0-0 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Ashby 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-58 8-11 61

Stanford 26 17 36 25 104
Pacific 12 20 15 14 61

3-Point Goals_Stanford 9-27 (Hull 3-8, Jones 0-1, Williams 2-7, Wilson 2-3, Jerome 0-1, Hull 0-1, Jump 1-4, Van Gytenbeek 1-2), Pacific 7-19 (Cruz 1-7, Higgins 2-5, Tillman 3-4, Schweizer 0-1, Ashby 1-2). Assists_Stanford 25 (Jones 6), Pacific 15 (Higgins 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stanford 46 (Belibi 4-9), Pacific 23 (McDavid 2-4). Total Fouls_Stanford 10, Pacific 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

