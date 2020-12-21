No. 1 Stanford 61, No. 10 UCLA 49

STANFORD (7-0)

Belibi 6-10 3-4 15, Lexie Hull 2-10 0-0 5, Jones 4-10 0-0 8, Williams 2-7 5-6 10, Wilson 2-5 0-0 5, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 1-4 0-0 2, Lacie Hull 2-3 0-0 6, Jump 0-2 0-0 0, Brink 4-7 2-2 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-58 10-12 61

UCLA (5-2)

Miller 0-6 0-0 0, Onyenwere 8-20 2-3 19, Chou 1-3 1-3 3, Corsaro 1-8 0-0 3, Osborne 3-18 0-0 7, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Bessoir 5-12 2-2 15, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-69 5-8 49

Stanford 21 10 12 18 — 61 UCLA 12 14 11 12 — 49

3-Point Goals_Stanford 5-15 (Hull 1-4, Williams 1-3, Wilson 1-3, Prechtel 0-1, Hull 2-3, Jump 0-1), UCLA 6-28 (Onyenwere 1-7, Chou 0-1, Corsaro 1-5, Osborne 1-6, Brown 0-1, Bessoir 3-8). Assists_Stanford 18 (Hull 4), UCLA 12 (Corsaro 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stanford 51 (Hull 5-9), UCLA 37 (Miller 5-6). Total Fouls_Stanford 13, UCLA 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

