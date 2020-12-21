On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 1 Stanford 61, No. 10 UCLA 49

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 6:20 pm
< a min read
      

STANFORD (7-0)

Belibi 6-10 3-4 15, Lexie Hull 2-10 0-0 5, Jones 4-10 0-0 8, Williams 2-7 5-6 10, Wilson 2-5 0-0 5, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 1-4 0-0 2, Lacie Hull 2-3 0-0 6, Jump 0-2 0-0 0, Brink 4-7 2-2 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-58 10-12 61

UCLA (5-2)

Miller 0-6 0-0 0, Onyenwere 8-20 2-3 19, Chou 1-3 1-3 3, Corsaro 1-8 0-0 3, Osborne 3-18 0-0 7, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Bessoir 5-12 2-2 15, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-69 5-8 49

Stanford 21 10 12 18 61
UCLA 12 14 11 12 49

3-Point Goals_Stanford 5-15 (Hull 1-4, Williams 1-3, Wilson 1-3, Prechtel 0-1, Hull 2-3, Jump 0-1), UCLA 6-28 (Onyenwere 1-7, Chou 0-1, Corsaro 1-5, Osborne 1-6, Brown 0-1, Bessoir 3-8). Assists_Stanford 18 (Hull 4), UCLA 12 (Corsaro 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stanford 51 (Hull 5-9), UCLA 37 (Miller 5-6). Total Fouls_Stanford 13, UCLA 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station