On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 1 Stanford 80, Southern Cal 60

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 11:54 pm
< a min read
      

STANFORD (6-0)

Belibi 2-7 1-2 5, Lexie Hull 3-6 8-9 16, Jones 4-11 0-0 8, Williams 10-22 0-0 27, Wilson 3-10 0-0 7, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Prechtel 0-3 0-0 0, Lacie Hull 1-3 0-0 3, Jump 1-6 0-0 2, Brink 5-5 2-2 12, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-74 11-13 80

SOUTHERN CAL (1-4)

Oliver 2-5 0-3 5, Jackson 2-7 0-0 4, Caldwell 0-4 0-0 0, Rogers 11-22 2-2 26, White 2-4 0-0 6, Sanders 3-7 4-4 10, Campbell 2-4 1-2 6, Otto 0-0 0-0 0, Tinner 1-4 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 7-11 60

Stanford 15 17 22 26 80
Southern Cal 7 17 17 19 60

3-Point Goals_Stanford 11-27 (Hull 2-3, Williams 7-12, Wilson 1-4, Jerome 0-1, Prechtel 0-2, Hull 1-2, Jump 0-3), Southern Cal 7-17 (Oliver 1-2, Caldwell 0-1, Rogers 2-4, White 2-3, Sanders 0-1, Campbell 1-3, Tinner 1-3). Assists_Stanford 19 (Hull 6), Southern Cal 11 (White 4). Fouled Out_Stanford Hull, Brink. Rebounds_Stanford 52 (Jump 4-6), Southern Cal 26 (Oliver 1-4). Total Fouls_Stanford 16, Southern Cal 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|23 Terminating Employees Safely
12|23 Incorporating Coaching Methods Into...
12|23 Hosting Large Events: Webinars vs....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine