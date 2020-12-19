No. 1 Stanford 80, Southern Cal 60

STANFORD (6-0)

Belibi 2-7 1-2 5, Lexie Hull 3-6 8-9 16, Jones 4-11 0-0 8, Williams 10-22 0-0 27, Wilson 3-10 0-0 7, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Prechtel 0-3 0-0 0, Lacie Hull 1-3 0-0 3, Jump 1-6 0-0 2, Brink 5-5 2-2 12, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-74 11-13 80

SOUTHERN CAL (1-4)

Oliver 2-5 0-3 5, Jackson 2-7 0-0 4, Caldwell 0-4 0-0 0, Rogers 11-22 2-2 26, White 2-4 0-0 6, Sanders 3-7 4-4 10, Campbell 2-4 1-2 6, Otto 0-0 0-0 0, Tinner 1-4 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 7-11 60

Stanford 15 17 22 26 — 80 Southern Cal 7 17 17 19 — 60

3-Point Goals_Stanford 11-27 (Hull 2-3, Williams 7-12, Wilson 1-4, Jerome 0-1, Prechtel 0-2, Hull 1-2, Jump 0-3), Southern Cal 7-17 (Oliver 1-2, Caldwell 0-1, Rogers 2-4, White 2-3, Sanders 0-1, Campbell 1-3, Tinner 1-3). Assists_Stanford 19 (Hull 6), Southern Cal 11 (White 4). Fouled Out_Stanford Hull, Brink. Rebounds_Stanford 52 (Jump 4-6), Southern Cal 26 (Oliver 1-4). Total Fouls_Stanford 16, Southern Cal 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

