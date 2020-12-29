No. 10 Iowa 87, No. 19 Northwestern 72

NORTHWESTERN (6-1)
Beran 1-6 2-2 4, Kopp 4-8 0-1 11, Nance 9-14 0-0 21, Audige 4-9 2-4 14, Buie 1-8 0-0 2, Gaines 1-2 2-2 4, Greer 1-4 1-1 3, Young 4-5 2-2 10, Berry 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-59 9-12 72.
IOWA (7-2)
Garza 6-14 6-6 18, Bohannon 7-11 4-4 24, Fredrick 6-10 4-6 19, C.McCaffery 0-3 1-2 1, Wieskamp 3-8 3-4 10, Ke.Murray 4-5 0-1 9, P.McCaffery 2-3 0-0 4, Nunge 0-2 2-2 2, Toussaint 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 20-25 87.
Halftime_Iowa 45-36. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern 11-25 (Audige 4-7, Nance 3-4, Kopp 3-5, Berry 1-3, Beran 0-1, Greer 0-1, Buie 0-4), Iowa 11-26 (Bohannon 6-9, Fredrick 3-6, Ke.Murray 1-2, Wieskamp 1-3, P.McCaffery 0-1, C.McCaffery 0-2, Garza 0-3). Fouled Out_Audige. Rebounds_Northwestern 30 (Gaines 7), Iowa 32 (Garza 6). Assists_Northwestern 15 (Buie 8), Iowa 17 (Bohannon, C.McCaffery 5). Total Fouls_Northwestern 17, Iowa 12.
