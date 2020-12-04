On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
No. 10 Oregon 82, Colorado 53

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 7:58 pm
COLORADO (2-1)

Tuitele 5-15 0-0 10, Finau 3-5 0-3 8, Hollingshed 2-11 0-2 4, Knight 1-3 0-0 2, Sherrod 2-7 0-0 4, Jank 0-5 0-0 0, Whittaker 4-10 2-2 10, Kulinska 1-1 1-2 3, Blacksten 1-3 1-2 3, Buford 0-2 0-0 0, Formann 3-7 1-1 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-69 5-12 53

OREGON (3-0)

Boley 5-11 3-4 17, Prince 2-9 2-3 6, Sabally 9-9 1-3 20, Mikesell 2-3 0-0 5, Paopao 4-10 2-2 13, Giomi 1-3 0-0 2, Chavez 1-3 2-2 4, Shelley 2-4 0-2 4, Dugalic 2-4 0-0 4, Parrish 1-2 0-0 2, Scherr 1-2 0-0 3, Watson 1-2 0-1 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-62 10-17 82

Colorado 12 14 13 14 53
Oregon 20 14 26 22 82

3-Point Goals_Colorado 4-18 (Tuitele 0-3, Finau 2-2, Hollingshed 0-6, Jank 0-1, Whittaker 0-2, Formann 2-4), Oregon 10-22 (Boley 4-8, Sabally 1-1, Mikesell 1-1, Paopao 3-6, Chavez 0-1, Shelley 0-2, Dugalic 0-1, Parrish 0-1, Scherr 1-1). Assists_Colorado 13 (Sherrod 5), Oregon 15 (Paopao 4). Fouled Out_Colorado Hollingshed. Rebounds_Colorado 37 (Tuitele 4-5), Oregon 44 (Sabally 4-10). Total Fouls_Colorado 20, Oregon 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1.

