No. 10 Tennessee 103, Tennessee Tech 49

TENNESSEE TECH (0-8)

Goldman 1-2 0-0 2, Harvell 2-3 0-0 6, Clay 4-13 3-4 13, Davidson 5-12 0-0 12, Franklin 2-10 3-4 8, Sylla 0-1 0-1 0, Williams 2-7 0-0 4, White 1-6 0-0 2, Quest 0-0 0-0 0, Gettelfinger 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Stayton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 6-9 49.

TENNESSEE (4-0)

Fulkerson 6-10 1-1 13, Bailey 5-8 3-3 15, James 6-8 0-0 15, Vescovi 0-4 0-0 0, Pons 5-9 0-0 10, Springer 8-10 3-4 21, Johnson 5-8 1-2 13, Anosike 2-3 0-0 4, Nkamhoua 3-5 2-4 8, Gaines 0-2 0-0 0, Pember 0-1 0-0 0, Plavsic 2-4 0-0 4, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Jancek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-72 10-14 103.

Halftime_Tennessee 49-22. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee Tech 7-26 (Harvell 2-2, Davidson 2-6, Clay 2-8, Franklin 1-6, Smith 0-1, Williams 0-1, White 0-2), Tennessee 9-19 (James 3-5, Bailey 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Springer 2-3, Gaines 0-1, Pember 0-1, Pons 0-1, Vescovi 0-3). Rebounds_Tennessee Tech 22 (Harvell, Clay, Sylla 4), Tennessee 42 (Fulkerson, James, Springer 6). Assists_Tennessee Tech 9 (Davidson 3), Tennessee 28 (Springer 6). Total Fouls_Tennessee Tech 17, Tennessee 10. A_4,191 (21,678).

