On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 10 Tennessee 103, Tennessee Tech 49

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 8:58 pm
< a min read
      

TENNESSEE TECH (0-8)

Goldman 1-2 0-0 2, Harvell 2-3 0-0 6, Clay 4-13 3-4 13, Davidson 5-12 0-0 12, Franklin 2-10 3-4 8, Sylla 0-1 0-1 0, Williams 2-7 0-0 4, White 1-6 0-0 2, Quest 0-0 0-0 0, Gettelfinger 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Stayton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 6-9 49.

TENNESSEE (4-0)

Fulkerson 6-10 1-1 13, Bailey 5-8 3-3 15, James 6-8 0-0 15, Vescovi 0-4 0-0 0, Pons 5-9 0-0 10, Springer 8-10 3-4 21, Johnson 5-8 1-2 13, Anosike 2-3 0-0 4, Nkamhoua 3-5 2-4 8, Gaines 0-2 0-0 0, Pember 0-1 0-0 0, Plavsic 2-4 0-0 4, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Jancek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-72 10-14 103.

Halftime_Tennessee 49-22. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee Tech 7-26 (Harvell 2-2, Davidson 2-6, Clay 2-8, Franklin 1-6, Smith 0-1, Williams 0-1, White 0-2), Tennessee 9-19 (James 3-5, Bailey 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Springer 2-3, Gaines 0-1, Pember 0-1, Pons 0-1, Vescovi 0-3). Rebounds_Tennessee Tech 22 (Harvell, Clay, Sylla 4), Tennessee 42 (Fulkerson, James, Springer 6). Assists_Tennessee Tech 9 (Davidson 3), Tennessee 28 (Springer 6). Total Fouls_Tennessee Tech 17, Tennessee 10. A_4,191 (21,678).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Virtual Coffee House - Calling All...
12|21 Fundamentals of Microsoft Teams
12|21 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado and California National Guard win sniper championships