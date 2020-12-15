No. 10 Tennessee 79, Appalachian St. 38

APPALACHIAN ST. (4-2)

J.Lewis 1-3 0-0 2, K.Lewis 2-10 3-8 8, Almonacy 3-12 2-2 9, Delph 2-6 0-0 5, Gregory 1-4 3-4 5, Duhart 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 2-3 0-0 6, Huntley 1-1 1-1 3, Eads 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-43 9-15 38.

TENNESSEE (3-0)

Fulkerson 6-9 0-0 12, Bailey 6-14 0-0 13, James 4-9 0-0 11, Vescovi 2-5 0-0 5, Pons 3-8 0-0 7, Johnson 2-7 2-2 6, Springer 6-8 0-1 12, Anosike 2-3 2-2 6, Gaines 0-0 2-2 2, Nkamhoua 2-2 0-0 4, Plavsic 0-1 1-2 1, Pember 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-67 7-9 79.

Halftime_Tennessee 36-13. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 5-21 (Wilson 2-2, Delph 1-4, K.Lewis 1-4, Almonacy 1-7, Eads 0-1, Gregory 0-1, Duhart 0-2), Tennessee 6-18 (James 3-3, Pons 1-3, Vescovi 1-4, Bailey 1-5, Pember 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 24 (Almonacy, Gregory 6), Tennessee 40 (James 8). Assists_Appalachian St. 4 (Almonacy 3), Tennessee 12 (Vescovi 4). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 14, Tennessee 16. A_4,191 (21,678).

