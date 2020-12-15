On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 10 Tennessee 79, Appalachian St. 38

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 8:53 pm
< a min read
      

APPALACHIAN ST. (4-2)

J.Lewis 1-3 0-0 2, K.Lewis 2-10 3-8 8, Almonacy 3-12 2-2 9, Delph 2-6 0-0 5, Gregory 1-4 3-4 5, Duhart 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 2-3 0-0 6, Huntley 1-1 1-1 3, Eads 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-43 9-15 38.

TENNESSEE (3-0)

Fulkerson 6-9 0-0 12, Bailey 6-14 0-0 13, James 4-9 0-0 11, Vescovi 2-5 0-0 5, Pons 3-8 0-0 7, Johnson 2-7 2-2 6, Springer 6-8 0-1 12, Anosike 2-3 2-2 6, Gaines 0-0 2-2 2, Nkamhoua 2-2 0-0 4, Plavsic 0-1 1-2 1, Pember 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-67 7-9 79.

Halftime_Tennessee 36-13. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 5-21 (Wilson 2-2, Delph 1-4, K.Lewis 1-4, Almonacy 1-7, Eads 0-1, Gregory 0-1, Duhart 0-2), Tennessee 6-18 (James 3-3, Pons 1-3, Vescovi 1-4, Bailey 1-5, Pember 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 24 (Almonacy, Gregory 6), Tennessee 40 (James 8). Assists_Appalachian St. 4 (Almonacy 3), Tennessee 12 (Vescovi 4). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 14, Tennessee 16. A_4,191 (21,678).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities