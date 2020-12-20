No. 10 Texas A&M 57, Rice 53

RICE (4-1)

Schwartz 0-4 2-2 2, Mulkey 4-10 4-4 13, Crosthwait 2-6 1-1 5, Smith 8-12 0-0 18, Wiggins 1-4 1-2 3, Bellamy 2-2 0-0 5, McCurry 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Swayze 3-5 0-0 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-47 8-9 53

TEXAS A&M (8-0)

Jones 1-5 1-2 3, Johnson 3-8 4-6 10, Nixon 1-6 2-2 4, Wells 2-4 0-0 4, Wilson 8-20 0-0 16, Dreimane 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-1 1-2 1, Morris 6-12 2-2 16, Pitts 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-57 10-14 57

Rice 17 11 8 17 — 53 Texas A&M 17 7 20 13 — 57

3-Point Goals_Rice 5-11 (Schwartz 0-2, Mulkey 1-1, Crosthwait 0-2, Smith 2-2, Wiggins 0-1, Bellamy 1-1, Jackson 0-1, Swayze 1-1), Texas A&M 3-11 (Nixon 0-2, Wells 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Morris 2-5, Pitts 1-1). Assists_Rice 10 (Smith 3), Texas A&M 6 (Morris 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Rice 29 (Smith 2-3), Texas A&M 33 (Jones 5-10). Total Fouls_Rice 17, Texas A&M 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_693.

