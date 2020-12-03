No. 11 Kentucky 60, Kansas St. 49

KENTUCKY (3-0)
Edwards 7-15 1-2 16, McKinney 2-5 1-2 5, Green 1-2 4-4 7, Howard 3-14 2-2 8, Patterson 5-11 0-0 11, Owens 1-5 0-0 2, Benton 4-10 1-2 11, Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-62 9-12 60
KANSAS ST. (1-1)
Macke 3-6 1-4 8, Lee 0-1 2-2 2, Carr 5-14 1-2 15, Ebert 1-1 0-0 3, Goodson 1-7 0-0 2, Ray 1-2 0-0 2, Goodrich 1-4 0-0 2, Ranke 5-12 0-0 12, Lauterbach 1-2 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-49 5-9 49
|Kentucky
|14
|11
|18
|17
|—
|60
|Kansas St.
|16
|11
|14
|8
|—
|49
3-Point Goals_Kentucky 5-22 (Edwards 1-2, Green 1-2, Howard 0-7, Patterson 1-4, Owens 0-1, Benton 2-6), Kansas St. 8-22 (Macke 1-2, Carr 4-9, Ebert 1-1, Goodson 0-3, Ranke 2-7). Assists_Kentucky 10 (Green 3), Kansas St. 11 (Ranke 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 40 (Edwards 7-12), Kansas St. 32 (Macke 2-3). Total Fouls_Kentucky 11, Kansas St. 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_502.
