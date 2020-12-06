Trending:
No. 11 Kentucky 72, No. 13 Indiana 68

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 7:39 pm
INDIANA (2-1)

Gulbe 4-9 1-3 9, Holmes 8-12 0-1 16, Berger 8-20 5-6 21, Patberg 3-15 2-2 8, Penn 4-9 0-0 11, Patterson 1-1 0-1 2, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Warthen 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 0-2 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-68 9-15 68

KENTUCKY (4-0)

Edwards 5-8 2-2 14, McKinney 0-2 2-2 2, Green 0-7 2-2 2, Howard 7-14 5-6 22, Patterson 5-12 2-4 13, Wyatt 1-2 0-0 3, Owens 2-2 0-0 4, Benton 3-5 5-6 12, Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-52 18-22 72

Indiana 21 15 18 14 68
Kentucky 12 11 21 28 72

3-Point Goals_Indiana 3-11 (Berger 0-1, Patberg 0-2, Penn 3-6, Moore-McNeil 0-2), Kentucky 8-16 (Edwards 2-2, Green 0-4, Howard 3-6, Patterson 1-1, Wyatt 1-1, Benton 1-2). Assists_Indiana 10 (Berger 3), Kentucky 12 (Patterson 6). Fouled Out_Indiana Berger. Rebounds_Indiana 38 (Gulbe 4-9), Kentucky 37 (McKinney 3-5). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, Kentucky 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,200.

