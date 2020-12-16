No. 11 Texas 79, Sam Houston St. 63

SAM HOUSTON ST. (3-5)

Crump 0-2 1-2 1, Ikpe 1-7 6-11 8, Lampley 2-6 0-0 4, May 1-2 0-0 2, Nutall 8-18 3-6 23, Powers 3-5 3-5 11, Cook 1-5 0-0 3, Scroggins 2-5 1-1 5, Thomas 1-1 0-0 3, Monroe 0-2 2-2 2, Robertson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 19-54 17-29 63.

TEXAS (6-1)

Brown 5-11 5-7 17, Sims 2-5 3-4 7, Coleman 2-6 4-4 9, A.Jones 3-8 6-8 13, Ramey 6-10 0-2 17, K.Jones 3-6 0-1 6, Cunningham 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 2-4 3-3 7, Liddell 0-1 0-0 0, Hamm 0-0 0-0 0, Hepa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 21-29 79.

Halftime_Texas 44-26. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 8-16 (Nutall 4-6, Powers 2-2, Thomas 1-1, Cook 1-3, Monroe 0-1, Lampley 0-3), Texas 10-31 (Ramey 5-7, Brown 2-7, A.Jones 1-3, Coleman 1-4, Cunningham 1-4, Hepa 0-1, Liddell 0-1, K.Jones 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Crump, Hamm. Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 26 (Scroggins 8), Texas 38 (Brown 10). Assists_Sam Houston St. 11 (Lampley, Powers, Scroggins 2), Texas 14 (Ramey 6). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 19, Texas 25. A_2,411 (16,540).

