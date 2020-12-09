No. 11 UCLA 102, UC Santa Barbara 45

UC SANTA BARBARA (0-1)
Bruening 1-6 3-5 5, Choice 1-4 2-4 5, Jones 4-15 0-0 11, Lee 0-0 0-2 0, Miller 6-11 2-5 16, Anugwom 1-3 0-0 2, Shulman 0-3 0-0 0, Marin 1-5 3-4 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-47 10-20 45
UCLA (3-1)
Miller 6-9 0-0 12, Onyenwere 5-11 6-6 17, Corsaro 4-9 0-0 9, Horvat 6-9 4-4 17, Osborne 7-15 2-2 18, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Chou 5-12 0-0 14, Bessoir 6-10 2-2 15, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-77 14-14 102
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|16
|10
|11
|—
|45
|UCLA
|22
|34
|20
|26
|—
|102
3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 7-22 (Choice 1-4, Jones 3-6, Miller 2-5, Anugwom 0-2, Shulman 0-2, Marin 1-3), UCLA 10-20 (Onyenwere 1-2, Corsaro 1-3, Horvat 1-1, Osborne 2-4, Chou 4-7, Bessoir 1-3). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 9 (Shulman 4), UCLA 26 (Miller 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 20 (Team 3-7), UCLA 55 (Osborne 6-6). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 13, UCLA 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
