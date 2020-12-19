No. 11 UCLA 71, California 37

CALIFORNIA (0-6)

Lutje Schipholt 1-3 0-0 2, Samb 0-3 0-0 0, Daniels 4-16 5-8 14, McIntosh 3-13 2-2 8, Muca 0-2 0-0 0, Heide 3-6 0-0 6, Olson 1-1 0-0 3, Onyiah 2-6 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-50 7-10 37

UCLA (5-1)

Miller 3-10 1-2 7, Onyenwere 7-16 3-4 18, Chou 7-13 0-0 18, Corsaro 2-5 2-2 7, Osborne 3-11 0-0 6, Brown 1-3 0-2 2, Bessoir 5-13 1-2 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-71 7-12 71

California 8 13 11 5 — 37 UCLA 19 18 15 19 — 71

3-Point Goals_California 2-14 (Lutje Schipholt 0-1, Daniels 1-6, McIntosh 0-4, Muca 0-2, Olson 1-1), UCLA 8-24 (Onyenwere 1-3, Chou 4-8, Corsaro 1-3, Osborne 0-3, Bessoir 2-7). Assists_California 8 (McIntosh 5), UCLA 21 (Osborne 6). Fouled Out_UCLA Corsaro. Rebounds_California 41 (Lutje Schipholt 4-6), UCLA 41 (Osborne 4-7). Total Fouls_California 12, UCLA 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.