No. 11 UCLA 73, Southern Cal 52

UCLA (4-1)
Miller 3-8 1-4 7, Onyenwere 7-14 3-4 19, Corsaro 2-6 0-0 4, Horvat 3-6 1-2 7, Osborne 6-20 2-2 18, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Chou 4-9 0-0 10, Bessoir 2-5 1-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-70 8-14 73
SOUTHERN CAL (1-3)
Oliver 2-3 3-6 7, Jackson 3-8 1-2 7, Caldwell 2-7 6-8 11, Rogers 3-11 2-4 8, White 1-4 0-0 2, Sanders 5-10 0-0 12, Campbell 2-4 0-0 5, Tinner 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-49 12-20 52
|UCLA
|27
|15
|20
|11
|—
|73
|Southern Cal
|18
|12
|5
|17
|—
|52
3-Point Goals_UCLA 9-27 (Onyenwere 2-4, Corsaro 0-2, Osborne 4-11, Chou 2-6, Bessoir 1-4), Southern Cal 4-17 (Caldwell 1-4, Rogers 0-4, White 0-2, Sanders 2-4, Campbell 1-2, Tinner 0-1). Assists_UCLA 22 (Osborne 6), Southern Cal 13 (Caldwell 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UCLA 44 (Brown 4-6), Southern Cal 29 (Team 3-6). Total Fouls_UCLA 19, Southern Cal 13. Technical Fouls_UCLA Team 1. A_0.
