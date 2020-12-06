On Air: Federal News Network program
No. 11 West Virginia 80, Georgetown 71

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 6:41 pm
< a min read
      

WEST VIRGINIA (3-1)

Culver 5-12 4-5 14, Matthews 5-11 2-4 13, Tshiebwe 3-6 3-5 9, McBride 5-9 5-7 17, McNeil 1-6 5-7 7, Sherman 4-9 3-4 12, Osabuohien 0-2 0-0 0, Cottrell 0-4 0-0 0, McCabe 2-3 0-0 5, Bridges 1-2 0-1 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 22-33 80.

GEORGETOWN (1-2)

Pickett 4-9 0-0 11, Wahab 3-7 3-4 9, Blair 7-16 0-0 19, Carey 3-6 2-2 9, J.Harris 2-6 3-4 8, Bile 4-10 1-4 10, Ighoefe 2-4 1-1 5, D.Harris 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 10-15 71.

Halftime_Georgetown 34-32. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 6-17 (McBride 2-3, Sherman 1-1, Bridges 1-2, McCabe 1-2, Matthews 1-4, Cottrell 0-2, McNeil 0-3), Georgetown 11-30 (Blair 5-12, Pickett 3-7, J.Harris 1-2, Bile 1-4, Carey 1-4, D.Harris 0-1). Fouled Out_Ighoefe. Rebounds_West Virginia 40 (Culver 9), Georgetown 41 (Wahab 9). Assists_West Virginia 14 (McBride 7), Georgetown 11 (J.Harris 8). Total Fouls_West Virginia 16, Georgetown 24.

