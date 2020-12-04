On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 11 WVU meets Georgetown

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 5:30 pm
< a min read
      

No. 11 West Virginia (3-1) vs. Georgetown (1-1)

McDonough Arena, Washington; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 West Virginia visits Georgetown in an early season matchup. Both teams are coming off of losses in their last game. Georgetown lost 78-71 to Navy on Tuesday, while West Virginia came up short in an 87-82 game to Gonzaga on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgetown has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jahvon Blair, Jamorko Pickett, Donald Carey and Jalen Harris have combined to account for 71 percent of all Hoyas scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JAHVON: Blair has connected on 21.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: West Virginia’s Sean McNeil has attempted 29 3-pointers and connected on 27.6 percent of them, and is 6 for 20 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is ranked second in the Big East with an average of 74.3 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit