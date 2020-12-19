No. 12 Arkansas 80, UALR 70

ARKANSAS (8-1)

Thomas 0-1 1-2 1, Daniels 4-7 1-2 11, Dungee 6-11 1-2 18, Ramirez 3-6 1-2 10, Slocum 6-11 3-4 16, Barnum 4-8 0-2 8, Davis 2-2 3-4 7, Mason 3-6 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-52 10-18 80

UALR (4-3)

Battle 6-14 6-8 18, Crane 12-19 3-4 27, Vornes 5-9 2-3 12, Caicedo 1-2 0-0 2, Scott 2-15 2-2 7, Francis 1-1 0-0 2, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-61 13-17 70

Arkansas 26 12 23 19 — 80 UALR 12 19 16 23 — 70

3-Point Goals_Arkansas 14-27 (Daniels 2-3, Dungee 5-7, Ramirez 3-6, Slocum 1-5, Mason 3-6), UALR 1-5 (Scott 1-5). Assists_Arkansas 13 (Slocum 4), UALR 14 (Caicedo 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arkansas 26 (Slocum 1-5), UALR 36 (Vornes 8-13). Total Fouls_Arkansas 13, UALR 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,061.

