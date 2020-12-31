No. 12 Mississippi St. 69, Georgia 62

MISSISSIPPI ST. (6-1)
Carter 4-7 5-7 13, Cooks 3-8 0-0 8, Jackson 5-13 1-1 11, Mingo-Young 1-2 4-8 7, Taylor 1-8 5-6 8, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Matharu 3-3 2-2 8, Thompson 0-0 1-2 1, Hayes 4-5 3-3 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-46 21-29 69
GEORGIA (8-1)
Isaacs 1-1 2-2 4, Staiti 7-14 3-4 17, Caldwell 2-8 0-0 5, Connally 1-7 3-4 6, Morrison 4-12 2-2 11, Bates 1-2 0-3 2, Nicholson 1-2 0-0 2, Davenport 0-1 2-2 2, Chapman 1-2 0-0 2, Coombs 1-6 7-8 9, Barker 1-5 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-60 19-25 62
|Mississippi St.
|14
|14
|21
|20
|—
|69
|Georgia
|16
|8
|14
|24
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 6-13 (Cooks 2-5, Jackson 0-2, Mingo-Young 1-1, Taylor 1-2, Hayes 2-3), Georgia 3-17 (Staiti 0-3, Caldwell 1-3, Connally 1-5, Morrison 1-5, Barker 0-1). Assists_Mississippi St. 13 (Mingo-Young 6), Georgia 11 (Connally 5). Fouled Out_Mississippi St. Carter, Cooks, Georgia Connally. Rebounds_Mississippi St. 32 (Team 2-7), Georgia 39 (Morrison 3-5). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 23, Georgia 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_769.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments