No. 12 Texas A&M 80, Lamar 63

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 6:57 pm
LAMAR (0-4)

Galloway 2-4 0-0 4, Gibbs 2-4 3-3 8, Hastings 6-17 3-3 18, McQueen 2-5 0-0 4, Mitchell 0-4 0-0 0, Wilson 3-5 0-0 6, Collins 1-3 0-0 2, Pimentel 4-6 0-0 10, Dean 4-7 1-2 9, Malone 1-7 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-62 7-8 63

TEXAS A&M (3-0)

N’dea Jones 5-6 6-7 16, Ciera Johnson 6-11 2-3 14, Nixon 2-3 3-4 8, Wells 4-13 1-2 9, Wilson 6-12 0-0 14, McKinzie Green 0-0 0-0 0, Pitts 2-5 0-0 6, Kay Kay Green 1-1 0-0 2, Maliyah Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Sahara Jones 0-1 3-6 3, Tofaeono 3-4 2-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-58 17-24 80

Lamar 13 18 12 20 63
Texas A&M 19 19 28 14 80

3-Point Goals_Lamar 6-17 (Gibbs 1-2, Hastings 3-8, McQueen 0-2, Wilson 0-1, Pimentel 2-2, Dean 0-2), Texas A&M 5-13 (Nixon 1-2, Wells 0-5, Wilson 2-2, Pitts 2-4). Assists_Lamar 7 (Mitchell 2), Texas A&M 23 (Nixon 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Lamar 32 (Galloway 4-6), Texas A&M 39 (Jones 3-11). Total Fouls_Lamar 19, Texas A&M 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_401.

