On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 12 Villanova 87, Hartford 53

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 6:49 pm
< a min read
      

HARTFORD (0-1)

Marks 2-8 1-3 6, Webley 3-5 3-4 9, Carter 5-10 2-2 13, Flowers 1-9 0-0 2, Williams 5-7 0-0 11, Mitchell 2-5 0-0 6, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Dunne 2-5 0-0 6, Dombek 0-1 0-0 0, Gray 0-0 0-0 0, McClain 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 6-9 53.

VILLANOVA (3-1)

Robinson-Earl 1-5 0-0 2, Samuels 4-5 0-0 9, Daniels 4-5 0-0 11, Gillespie 4-10 0-0 10, Moore 5-12 2-2 15, Dixon 6-10 2-2 14, Swider 5-10 0-0 13, Slater 5-7 0-0 13, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 4-4 87.

Halftime_Villanova 43-24. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 7-23 (Dunne 2-4, Mitchell 2-4, Marks 1-2, Williams 1-2, Carter 1-4, Dombek 0-1, Henry 0-1, McClain 0-1, Flowers 0-4), Villanova 15-37 (Slater 3-3, Daniels 3-4, Swider 3-7, Moore 3-10, Gillespie 2-6, Samuels 1-2, Arcidiacono 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Robinson-Earl 0-3). Rebounds_Hartford 22 (Webley 6), Villanova 38 (Robinson-Earl, Dixon 10). Assists_Hartford 7 (Mitchell 3), Villanova 21 (Moore 5). Total Fouls_Hartford 10, Villanova 16.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game