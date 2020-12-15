No. 12 Wisconsin 77, Loyola of Chicago 63

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (3-1)

Uguak 0-1 0-2 0, Krutwig 7-13 5-7 19, Norris 2-9 0-0 6, Williamson 5-9 2-3 15, Hall 2-7 0-0 5, Clemons 2-7 1-1 6, Kaifes 1-3 0-0 3, Kennedy 0-1 2-2 2, Welch 2-3 0-0 5, Hebb 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 21-54 12-17 63.

WISCONSIN (5-1)

Ford 2-6 0-0 4, Potter 3-6 4-4 13, Reuvers 3-10 0-0 8, Davison 4-7 7-9 17, Trice 6-15 4-5 17, Jon.Davis 5-10 1-3 12, Wahl 0-1 1-2 1, T.Anderson 2-2 0-0 5, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 17-23 77.

Halftime_Wisconsin 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Loyola of Chicago 9-26 (Williamson 3-7, Norris 2-8, Welch 1-2, Clemons 1-3, Hall 1-3, Kaifes 1-3), Wisconsin 10-18 (Potter 3-4, Reuvers 2-3, Davison 2-4, T.Anderson 1-1, Jon.Davis 1-1, Trice 1-4, Ford 0-1). Rebounds_Loyola of Chicago 30 (Krutwig, Norris, Williamson, Hall 5), Wisconsin 31 (Potter 7). Assists_Loyola of Chicago 15 (Norris, Hall, Clemons 3), Wisconsin 11 (Davison, Trice, Jon.Davis, Wahl 2). Total Fouls_Loyola of Chicago 24, Wisconsin 16.

