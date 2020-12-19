No. 12 Wisconsin 85, No. 23 Louisville 48

LOUISVILLE (4-1)

Slazinski 4-7 3-4 11, Withers 3-5 0-0 6, Johnson 5-13 0-0 12, D.Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Williamson 2-8 2-2 7, Traynor 2-7 2-2 8, Wiznitzer 1-1 2-2 4, Igiehon 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 17-47 9-12 48.

WISCONSIN (6-1)

Ford 5-10 0-0 12, Potter 7-13 4-4 20, Reuvers 3-7 1-1 8, Davison 3-7 1-2 10, Trice 3-3 0-0 9, Wahl 1-3 1-3 3, Jon.Davis 3-4 0-1 7, Anderson 4-4 0-0 11, Crowl 1-2 0-0 2, Jor.Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Hedstrom 1-3 0-0 3, Taphorn 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 7-11 85.

Halftime_Wisconsin 44-18. 3-Point Goals_Louisville 5-14 (Johnson 2-3, Traynor 2-4, Williamson 1-3, Slazinski 0-1, Withers 0-1, D.Davis 0-2), Wisconsin 16-25 (Anderson 3-3, Trice 3-3, Davison 3-6, Potter 2-3, Ford 2-5, Jon.Davis 1-1, Hedstrom 1-1, Reuvers 1-3). Rebounds_Louisville 25 (Williamson 7), Wisconsin 28 (Potter 7). Assists_Louisville 8 (Johnson 4), Wisconsin 22 (Trice 5). Total Fouls_Louisville 18, Wisconsin 15.

