No. 13 Creighton 66, No. 22 Xavier 61

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 5:06 pm
XAVIER (8-1)

Carter 3-10 0-0 6, Freemantle 3-9 1-2 7, Johnson 4-13 2-2 12, C.Jones 1-3 1-2 3, Scruggs 4-9 0-0 11, Kunkel 3-9 0-0 7, Stanley 4-8 1-1 9, Tandy 2-6 0-0 6, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Wilcher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-68 5-7 61.

CREIGHTON (7-2)

Bishop 4-8 2-5 10, Jefferson 2-6 0-1 5, Ballock 2-9 1-2 7, Zegarowski 2-11 5-6 10, Mahoney 4-9 3-3 13, A.Jones 4-8 3-3 13, Kalkbrenner 1-3 0-0 2, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, O’Connell 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 22-62 14-20 66.

Halftime_Creighton 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 8-32 (Scruggs 3-5, Tandy 2-4, Johnson 2-8, Kunkel 1-6, Freemantle 0-1, C.Jones 0-1, Stanley 0-2, Carter 0-5), Creighton 8-28 (A.Jones 2-4, Mahoney 2-4, Ballock 2-9, Jefferson 1-3, Zegarowski 1-5, Bishop 0-1, O’Connell 0-2). Fouled Out_Freemantle. Rebounds_Xavier 38 (C.Jones 6), Creighton 41 (Bishop 7). Assists_Xavier 10 (Scruggs 4), Creighton 10 (Ballock, Zegarowski, Mahoney, A.Jones 2). Total Fouls_Xavier 20, Creighton 11. A_1,673 (18,320).

