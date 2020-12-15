On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 13 Illinois 92, Minnesota 65

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 9:19 pm
MINNESOTA (6-1)

Ihnen 1-7 1-2 3, Robbins 4-8 0-4 10, Carr 3-13 9-10 16, Gach 0-9 1-2 1, Kalscheur 3-8 2-2 9, Johnson 1-8 6-7 8, Mashburn 1-7 0-2 2, Curry 3-4 0-0 7, T.Williams 2-3 1-3 6, Omersa 0-0 0-0 0, Mutaf 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 19-69 20-32 65.

ILLINOIS (5-2)

Cockburn 12-15 9-15 33, Dosunmu 5-14 0-0 10, Frazier 3-8 2-2 10, Miller 5-13 0-0 14, D.Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Curbelo 3-4 2-2 9, Bezhanishvili 2-3 0-2 4, Hawkins 0-1 2-2 2, Grandison 1-1 2-2 4, Hamlin 2-3 0-0 4, Lieb 0-0 0-0 0, Padilla 0-0 0-0 0, Serven 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 17-25 92.

Halftime_Illinois 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-28 (Robbins 2-5, Curry 1-2, Mutaf 1-2, T.Williams 1-2, Carr 1-3, Kalscheur 1-4, Gach 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Mashburn 0-3, Ihnen 0-4), Illinois 7-19 (Miller 4-9, Frazier 2-5, Curbelo 1-2, Hawkins 0-1, Dosunmu 0-2). Fouled Out_Robbins. Rebounds_Minnesota 32 (Johnson 8), Illinois 49 (Cockburn 13). Assists_Minnesota 10 (Carr 4), Illinois 21 (Curbelo 9). Total Fouls_Minnesota 19, Illinois 27. A_173 (15,500).

