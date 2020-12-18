No. 13 Illinois faces tough test vs No. 19 Rutgers

No. 13 Illinois (5-2, 1-0) vs. No. 19 Rutgers (5-0, 1-0)

Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Rutgers presents a tough challenge for No. 13 Illinois. Illinois has won one of its two games against ranked teams this season. Rutgers is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 23.2 points and seven rebounds while Jacob Young has put up 15 points, six assists and three steals. For the Fighting Illini, Ayo Dosunmu has averaged 22.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists while Kofi Cockburn has put up 16.7 points and 9.4 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Dosunmu has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 40 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Illinois is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 0-2 when fewer than four Fighting Illini players score in double-figures.

STREAK SCORING: Rutgers has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82.8 points while giving up 65.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked second among Big Ten teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.6 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, using data from STATS LLC

