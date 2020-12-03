No. 13 Indiana 71, Samford 26

SAMFORD (0-3)
Ramil 0-2 0-0 0, Armstrong 2-8 0-0 4, Battle 5-10 1-3 12, Leipold 0-8 1-2 1, Omar 0-4 0-0 0, Wheeler 0-1 0-0 0, Woolard 0-3 0-0 0, Allen 0-7 0-0 0, Hampton 0-3 0-0 0, Langford 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 4-7 0-1 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 11-53 2-6 26
INDIANA (2-0)
Gulbe 4-5 2-3 11, Holmes 5-11 3-4 13, Berger 4-9 4-7 13, Patberg 5-8 0-1 12, Penn 4-11 0-0 8, Patterson 1-3 0-0 3, Wisne 0-1 0-0 0, Waggoner 2-2 0-0 4, Warthen 0-0 0-0 0, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 3-6 1-3 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-56 10-18 71
|Samford
|4
|3
|10
|9
|—
|26
|Indiana
|15
|18
|18
|20
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Samford 2-14 (Ramil 0-1, Armstrong 0-3, Battle 1-3, Omar 0-1, Woolard 0-1, Allen 0-2, Hampton 0-2, Nelson 1-1), Indiana 5-20 (Gulbe 1-1, Holmes 0-1, Berger 1-4, Patberg 2-4, Penn 0-5, Patterson 1-2, Moore-McNeil 0-3). Assists_Samford 5 (Omar 2), Indiana 14 (Berger 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Samford 31 (Team 3-5), Indiana 41 (Gulbe 3-9). Total Fouls_Samford 21, Indiana 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
