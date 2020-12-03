Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 13 Indiana women defeat Samford 71-26

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 9:09 pm
< a min read
      

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes scored 13 points apiece and No. 13 Indiana used a dominate first half to cruise to a 71-26 win over Samford on Thursday night.

Alie Patberg added 12 points and Aleksa Gulbe 11 for the Hoosiers (2-0), who led 33-7 at halftime.

Samford (0-3), which lost its last game to Auburn 66-64, scored off the opening tip and then the Hoosiers reeled off 14 straight points. The Bulldogs missed 11 consecutive shots, finished the quarter 2 of 16 and trailed 15-4. They went 1 of 13 in the second quarter to shoot 10.3% for the half.

Shauntai Battle scored 12 points for Samford. The Bulldogs finished at 21% with 26 turnovers.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado Guard First Sgt. honors father's service