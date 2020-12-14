No. 13 Mississippi St. 103, Troy 76

TROY (3-2)
Dye 9-16 2-2 20, Tyasia Moore 5-12 4-5 14, Johnson 1-9 3-4 6, Robinson 2-10 4-4 8, Rosario 3-6 0-0 6, Sandifer 2-4 0-0 5, Camp 3-5 0-0 9, Ellis 0-3 0-0 0, Hartsfield 0-3 0-0 0, Samira Moore 2-6 0-0 4, Reese 1-3 0-0 2, Talasimov 0-1 0-0 0, White 0-3 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-81 15-17 76
MISSISSIPPI ST. (3-1)
Carter 3-7 0-2 6, Cooks 10-17 0-0 26, Jackson 11-20 2-2 30, Mingo-Young 3-6 1-2 7, Taylor 2-4 0-2 5, Morris 3-4 0-0 6, Matharu 6-8 0-0 16, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Hayes 1-5 0-0 2, Kohl 1-2 0-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 41-76 3-10 103
|Troy
|14
|18
|26
|18
|—
|76
|Mississippi St.
|36
|27
|18
|22
|—
|103
3-Point Goals_Troy 5-23 (Johnson 1-5, Robinson 0-3, Rosario 0-1, Sandifer 1-3, Camp 3-5, Ellis 0-3, Hartsfield 0-1, Moore 0-1, Reese 0-1), Mississippi St. 18-37 (Cooks 6-11, Jackson 6-10, Mingo-Young 0-2, Taylor 1-3, Matharu 4-6, Thompson 1-3, Hayes 0-2). Assists_Troy 16 (Rosario 4), Mississippi St. 29 (Mingo-Young 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Troy 51 (Team 4-6), Mississippi St. 41 (Cooks 3-5). Total Fouls_Troy 13, Mississippi St. 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,000.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments