No. 13 Mississippi St. 79, Southern U. 55

SOUTHERN U. (0-5)

Moore 4-5 0-0 8, White 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 0-3 1-2 1, Mcwain 3-11 0-0 7, Watson 0-4 2-2 2, Fleming 1-5 1-2 3, Johnson 1-7 10-12 12, Kincey 2-3 0-0 6, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Aikens 4-10 0-0 10, Harleaux 0-0 0-0 0, Metcalf 2-5 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-57 14-18 55

MISSISSIPPI ST. (4-1)

Carter 8-16 1-1 17, Cooks 0-4 0-0 0, Jackson 6-14 2-3 15, Mingo-Young 2-5 0-0 4, Taylor 5-6 0-0 10, Morris 4-5 1-2 9, Matharu 5-6 0-0 11, Thompson 3-4 0-0 7, Hayes 2-4 2-3 6, Kohl 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-66 6-9 79

Southern U. 13 14 15 13 — 55 Mississippi St. 16 28 20 15 — 79

3-Point Goals_Southern U. 5-14 (Davis 0-2, Mcwain 1-4, Kincey 2-2, Aikens 2-5, Metcalf 0-1), Mississippi St. 3-10 (Cooks 0-1, Jackson 1-4, Taylor 0-1, Matharu 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Kohl 0-1). Assists_Southern U. 8 (Metcalf 4), Mississippi St. 14 (Mingo-Young 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern U. 32 (Mcwain 2-6), Mississippi St. 43 (Hayes 3-4). Total Fouls_Southern U. 12, Mississippi St. 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,000.

