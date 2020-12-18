On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
No. 13 Mississippi State women beat Southern 79-55

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 10:22 pm
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jessika Carter had her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 13 Mississippi State beat Southern 79-55 on Friday night.

Rickea Jackson added 15 points for the Bulldogs (4-1). Aliyah Matharu had 11 points and Myah Taylor scored 10.

Mississippi State’s JaMya Mingo-Young scored five seconds after the opening tipoff, and then the Bulldogs missed their next seven shots and finished the first quarter with 37% shooting and a 16-13 lead. For the remaining three quarters of the game, Mississippi State shot 28 of 47 (60%) and pulled away during a stretch when it made 12 of 15 shots.

Mingo-Young had seven rebounds and six assists to go with four points.

Genovea Johnson had 12 points and Jordan Aikens added 10 for the Jaguars (0-5), who shot 18 of 57 (32%) from the field.

