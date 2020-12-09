No. 13 Texas 74, Texas State 53

TEXAS STATE (3-2)
Small 4-7 0-0 8, Sule 3-6 0-0 6, Adams 4-7 0-1 8, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Harrell 5-14 2-2 14, Wallace 1-6 0-0 2, Ceaser 2-5 1-3 5, Scott 1-3 2-2 4, Asberry 1-5 0-0 2, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Tennial 0-1 2-2 2, Dawson 0-1 0-0 0, Hix 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 22-61 7-10 53.
TEXAS (5-1)
Brown 7-14 1-1 18, Sims 2-6 4-4 8, Coleman 2-6 0-0 5, A.Jones 3-7 4-6 11, Ramey 3-7 4-5 11, K.Jones 3-5 2-2 8, Hamm 2-3 0-0 4, Liddell 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 1-2 2-2 4, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Hepa 1-2 0-0 3, Whiteside 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 17-20 74.
Halftime_Texas 33-20. 3-Point Goals_Texas State 2-11 (Harrell 2-4, Adams 0-1, Dawson 0-1, Scott 0-1, Small 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Asberry 0-2), Texas 7-22 (Brown 3-7, Coleman 1-2, Hepa 1-2, Ramey 1-2, A.Jones 1-5, Liddell 0-1, Sims 0-1, Whiteside 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Texas State 27 (Small 6), Texas 35 (Sims 9). Assists_Texas State 8 (Asberry 3), Texas 16 (Coleman, Ramey 6). Total Fouls_Texas State 15, Texas 14.
