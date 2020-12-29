No. 13 Texas Tech 79, Incarnate Word 51

INCARNATE WORD (1-4)
Ezedinma 0-4 0-0 0, Reber 1-3 0-0 3, Balentine 3-5 0-0 6, Swaby 3-5 2-2 10, Willis 2-9 8-11 13, Akhile 2-10 1-1 5, Morgan 1-3 2-2 4, Larsson 1-1 4-6 6, Zevgaras 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 15-42 17-22 51.
TEXAS TECH (8-2)
Santos-Silva 4-7 3-8 11, Burton 2-5 0-0 4, McClung 3-7 1-1 8, Peavy 3-7 1-2 7, Shannon 2-6 1-1 5, Edwards 2-6 4-4 10, Burnett 2-6 2-2 6, Agbo 1-4 0-0 3, McCullar 5-9 1-1 11, Nadolny 0-2 0-1 0, Smith 1-2 1-2 3, Benson 2-2 0-0 6, Goldin 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 29-66 15-23 79.
Halftime_Texas Tech 41-19. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 4-16 (Swaby 2-3, Reber 1-3, Willis 1-4, Morgan 0-1, Ezedinma 0-2, Akhile 0-3), Texas Tech 6-20 (Benson 2-2, Edwards 2-4, Agbo 1-3, McClung 1-3, Nadolny 0-1, Smith 0-1, Burnett 0-2, McCullar 0-2, Shannon 0-2). Fouled Out_Ezedinma. Rebounds_Incarnate Word 25 (Willis 5), Texas Tech 36 (Edwards 8). Assists_Incarnate Word 2 (Balentine 2), Texas Tech 17 (Burnett 4). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 21, Texas Tech 15. A_3,850 (15,098).
