No. 13 Texas Tech looks for home win vs Oklahoma St.

Oklahoma State (6-2, 0-2) vs. No. 13 Texas Tech (8-2, 1-1)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Texas Tech looks for its fourth straight win over Oklahoma State at United Supermarkets Arena. The last victory for the Cowboys at Texas Tech was an 83-64 win on Jan. 21, 2017.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Texas Tech’s Mac McClung has averaged 14.4 points while Terrence Shannon Jr. has put up 11.7 points and four rebounds. For the Cowboys, Cade Cunningham has averaged 19.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while Isaac Likekele has put up 10.1 points and 8.3 rebounds.CLUTCH CADE: Cunningham has connected on 36.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Red Raiders have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cowboys. Texas Tech has 35 assists on 77 field goals (45.5 percent) over its previous three matchups while Oklahoma State has assists on 31 of 81 field goals (38.3 percent) during its past three games.

TECH’S TOUGH DEFENSE: Texas Tech has held opposing teams to 53.7 points per game this year, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.