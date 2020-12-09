No. 13 Wisconsin 73, Rhode Island 62

RHODE ISLAND (3-3)
Walker 2-6 0-0 4, Makhe.Mitchell 2-3 4-9 8, Martin 3-4 0-0 6, Russell 3-14 2-4 8, Sheppard 5-8 0-0 13, Carey 4-7 1-2 9, Makhi.Mitchell 2-4 4-6 8, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Leggett 1-3 4-4 6. Totals 22-51 15-25 62.
WISCONSIN (4-1)
Ford 4-8 1-2 11, Potter 4-10 4-6 13, Reuvers 2-8 1-2 5, Davison 4-9 12-12 23, Trice 2-8 3-6 8, Wahl 1-3 2-4 4, Jon.Davis 2-5 2-2 6, Anderson 1-1 1-2 3, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 26-36 73.
Halftime_Wisconsin 33-16. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 3-13 (Sheppard 3-4, Martin 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Walker 0-2, Russell 0-4), Wisconsin 7-22 (Davison 3-5, Ford 2-6, Potter 1-4, Trice 1-4, Jon.Davis 0-1, Reuvers 0-1, Wahl 0-1). Fouled Out_Walker, Makhi.Mitchell. Rebounds_Rhode Island 32 (Walker 10), Wisconsin 30 (Potter 7). Assists_Rhode Island 4 (Walker, Russell, Sheppard, Makhi.Mitchell 1), Wisconsin 9 (Trice 4). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 26, Wisconsin 22.
