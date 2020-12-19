On Air: Panel Discussions
No. 14 Maryland 101, James Madison 59

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 2:38 pm
JAMES MADISON (4-3)

Diouf 2-4 2-4 6, Tucker 4-8 0-0 8, Jefferson 4-5 0-0 8, McDaniel 5-13 0-0 14, Tinsley 2-10 2-2 6, Carodine 0-1 0-0 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Marciszewski 1-3 0-0 2, Oppenheimer 0-5 2-2 2, Goodman 0-0 0-0 0, Hazell 4-16 2-6 11, Ouderkirk 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-69 8-14 59

MARYLAND (5-1)

Bibby 6-12 3-3 17, Collins 6-11 2-4 14, Benzan 4-9 1-2 12, Miller 7-12 3-4 18, Owusu 9-15 1-2 19, Masonius 5-11 4-4 14, Lewis 1-3 0-0 3, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Kozlova 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-77 16-21 101

James Madison 19 8 14 18 59
Maryland 16 29 28 28 101

3-Point Goals_James Madison 5-25 (Jefferson 0-1, McDaniel 4-10, Tinsley 0-4, Marciszewski 0-2, Oppenheimer 0-4, Hazell 1-3, Ouderkirk 0-1), Maryland 7-20 (Bibby 2-5, Collins 0-1, Benzan 3-6, Miller 1-3, Masonius 0-1, Lewis 1-2, Young 0-1, Kozlova 0-1). Assists_James Madison 9 (Hazell 3), Maryland 22 (Owusu 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_James Madison 36 (Diouf 4-9), Maryland 54 (Masonius 8-12). Total Fouls_James Madison 17, Maryland 12. Technical Fouls_James Madison Team 1. A_0.

