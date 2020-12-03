No. 14 Maryland 112, Towson 78

TOWSON (2-1)
Kubek 5-9 1-2 11, Schwartau 0-1 0-0 0, Jeter 12-28 1-3 28, Nelson 6-12 3-4 18, Smith 3-10 3-4 9, Borgosz 1-2 0-0 2, Glover 1-2 1-3 3, Wright 1-1 0-2 2, Sharp 1-3 0-0 3, Gary 0-4 1-2 1, Williams 0-4 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-76 11-22 78
MARYLAND (3-1)
Bibby 3-9 0-0 9, Reese 1-1 0-0 2, Benzan 7-8 1-1 21, Miller 10-15 3-5 28, Owusu 9-15 4-4 25, Collins 3-6 0-0 7, Masonius 4-6 3-4 11, Lewis 1-4 0-0 3, Kozlova 2-2 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 40-66 11-14 112
|Towson
|14
|16
|29
|19
|—
|78
|Maryland
|30
|25
|22
|35
|—
|112
3-Point Goals_Towson 7-19 (Kubek 0-1, Jeter 3-7, Nelson 3-6, Smith 0-1, Sharp 1-2, Gary 0-2), Maryland 21-31 (Bibby 3-6, Benzan 6-7, Miller 5-7, Owusu 3-5, Collins 1-2, Lewis 1-2, Kozlova 2-2). Assists_Towson 8 (Nelson 3), Maryland 28 (Lewis 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Towson 36 (Glover 4-4), Maryland 44 (Masonius 5-9). Total Fouls_Towson 13, Maryland 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
