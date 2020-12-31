No. 14 Maryland 96, Penn St. 82

MARYLAND (6-1)
Bibby 4-14 3-4 13, Collins 3-8 2-2 8, Benzan 3-9 0-0 7, Miller 5-12 7-8 17, Owusu 15-22 3-6 34, Masonius 5-7 1-2 11, Lewis 3-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-76 16-22 96
PENN ST. (3-3)
Camden 2-3 0-0 4, Cash 5-11 1-4 11, Jekot 6-13 10-10 23, Marisa 3-11 0-0 7, Sabel 2-8 1-2 6, Beverley 1-1 0-0 3, Hagans 0-0 0-0 0, Thornton 1-4 2-2 4, Burke 8-16 1-1 24, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-67 15-19 82
|Maryland
|16
|32
|21
|27
|—
|96
|Penn St.
|15
|24
|21
|22
|—
|82
3-Point Goals_Maryland 4-19 (Bibby 2-8, Collins 0-1, Benzan 1-4, Miller 0-3, Owusu 1-2, Lewis 0-1), Penn St. 11-23 (Jekot 1-3, Marisa 1-2, Sabel 1-3, Beverley 1-1, Burke 7-14). Assists_Maryland 21 (Collins 4), Penn St. 17 (Marisa 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maryland 42 (Bibby 5-9), Penn St. 38 (Team 7-9). Total Fouls_Maryland 18, Penn St. 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_140.
