No. 14 Missouri 54, Bradley 53

BRADLEY (6-3)

Boya 2-2 1-3 5, Childs 6-14 1-1 13, Henry 3-7 2-2 8, East 2-7 0-0 4, Tahvanainen 2-9 0-0 5, Kingsby 1-6 0-0 2, Kent 5-8 0-1 11, McAdoo 1-4 1-2 3, Mast 0-5 0-0 0, Hannah 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 23-63 5-10 53.

MISSOURI (6-0)

Brown 2-7 0-1 4, Tilmon 3-8 6-9 12, Pinson 4-13 4-4 15, Ma.Smith 1-6 7-9 9, D.Smith 2-9 2-2 6, Mi.Smith 2-6 0-1 4, Pickett 0-5 0-0 0, Buggs 1-5 0-0 2, Braun 1-4 0-0 2, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-63 19-26 54.

Halftime_Missouri 21-19. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 2-18 (Kent 1-3, Tahvanainen 1-5, East 0-1, Henry 0-1, Childs 0-2, Kingsby 0-2, Mast 0-2, McAdoo 0-2), Missouri 3-21 (Pinson 3-7, Pickett 0-1, D.Smith 0-1, Braun 0-2, Brown 0-2, Buggs 0-2, Ma.Smith 0-3, Mi.Smith 0-3). Rebounds_Bradley 45 (Childs 10), Missouri 40 (Tilmon 10). Assists_Bradley 10 (Childs, East, Tahvanainen, Mast 2), Missouri 5 (Pickett 3). Total Fouls_Bradley 22, Missouri 17. A_2,956 (15,061).

