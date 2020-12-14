On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 15 Fla St. looks for home win vs Ga. Tech

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 11:15 pm
< a min read
      

Georgia Tech (2-2, 0-0) vs. No. 15 Florida State (3-0, 0-0)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Florida State looks for its fourth straight win over Georgia Tech at Donald L. Tucker Center. The last victory for the Yellow Jackets at Florida State was an 86-80 win on Feb. 17, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Bubba Parham and Jordan Usher have collectively accounted for 73 percent of all Yellow Jackets points this season.MIGHTY MOSES: Wright has connected on 66.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 4 over his last three games. He’s also converted 65.5 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

STREAK SCORING: Florida State has scored 79.3 points per game and allowed 65.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Tech is ranked first in Division I with an average of 80.1 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities