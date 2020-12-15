On Air: Ask the CIO
No. 15 Florida St. 74, Georgia Tech 61

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 10:46 pm
< a min read
      

GEORGIA TECH (2-3)

Wright 3-6 6-8 12, Alvarado 3-7 0-0 7, Devoe 7-15 5-6 21, Parham 0-2 0-0 0, Usher 5-9 0-0 12, Moore 2-7 0-0 4, Sturdivant 2-5 1-1 5, Gigiberia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 12-15 61.

FLORIDA ST. (4-0)

Gray 1-5 2-2 4, Koprivica 4-5 2-4 10, Barnes 6-10 4-6 16, Polite 4-7 0-0 10, Walker 4-9 4-4 14, Osborne 1-3 0-0 2, Wilkes 4-7 0-0 11, Calhoun 1-2 0-0 2, Jack 1-2 0-0 3, Ballard 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-51 12-16 74.

Halftime_Florida St. 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 5-20 (Usher 2-4, Devoe 2-6, Alvarado 1-3, Sturdivant 0-1, Wright 0-1, Parham 0-2, Moore 0-3), Florida St. 8-17 (Wilkes 3-3, Polite 2-4, Walker 2-4, Jack 1-2, Gray 0-1, Barnes 0-3). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 20 (Moore 6), Florida St. 29 (Koprivica 8). Assists_Georgia Tech 11 (Moore 4), Florida St. 13 (Koprivica, Polite 3). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 17, Florida St. 15. A_2,664 (12,100).

