No. 15 IU women ride Gulbe over Huskers in Big Ten opener

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 6:24 pm
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Aleksa Gulbe scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and No. 15-ranked Indiana drubbed Nebraska 81-45 on Sunday in the Hoosiers’ Big Ten Conference opener.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 16 for the Hoosiers (3-2, 1-0) who scored almost half their points (38) on the inside.

Following a 13-9 first quarter, Indiana went on a 14-5 run in the first five minutes of the second. Gulbe buried a 3-pointer, recorded a three-point play and added a layup to start the run. Indiana went on to a 38-19 halftime lead and was never challenged in the second half.

The Hoosiers had a 61-35 rebounding advantage — 23 on the offensive end — and never trailed.

Isabelle Bourne scored 16 for Nebraska (3-2, 1-1) and Bella Cravens 12.

It was the third time in calendar year 2020 the two teams have met; all Indiana victories. Three of Nebraska’s last 12 games have been against the Hoosiers.

Not since 1991 through 1994 have the Hoosiers won three straight conference openers. IU is 18-21 all-time in Big Ten openers and 12-7 all-time in conference openers at home.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

