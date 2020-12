No. 15 Northwestern 79, E. Kentucky 50

By The Associated Press

E. KENTUCKY (3-3)

Evans 2-5 4-4 8, Johnson 1-4 4-4 6, Bass 2-5 0-0 5, Recanati 1-3 0-0 2, Wingler 2-6 0-0 5, Hacker 1-3 3-3 6, Jordan 1-3 0-0 2, Azubike 0-2 2-2 2, Steele 0-0 0-0 0, Gianesini 5-7 1-2 14, Rosini 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-39 14-15 50

NORTHWESTERN (4-0)

Shaw 3-7 2-4 8, Burton 5-13 5-7 17, Hamilton 3-6 0-0 7, Pulliam 5-17 5-8 15, Wood 5-8 3-4 13, Mott 1-6 1-2 3, Hartman 1-1 0-0 2, Pikiell 0-1 0-0 0, Rainey 2-3 1-2 5, Satterwhite 2-5 1-2 5, McWilliams 1-3 0-0 2, Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-73 18-29 79

E. Kentucky 14 6 18 12 — 50 Northwestern 26 21 17 15 — 79

3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 6-15 (Johnson 0-2, Bass 1-1, Wingler 1-4, Hacker 1-2, Jordan 0-1, Gianesini 3-4, Rosini 0-1), Northwestern 3-20 (Burton 2-6, Hamilton 1-3, Pulliam 0-6, Pikiell 0-1, Satterwhite 0-3, Morris 0-1). Assists_E. Kentucky 12 (Recanati 6), Northwestern 17 (Burton 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_E. Kentucky 29 (Bass 3-5), Northwestern 41 (Mott 5-6). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 24, Northwestern 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

