No. 15 Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 67

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 9:13 pm
TEXAS TECH (7-2)

Santos-Silva 9-13 0-0 18, Burton 3-6 0-0 6, McClung 5-14 6-6 16, Peavy 0-5 0-0 0, Shannon 8-12 3-4 21, Edwards 1-4 0-0 3, Burnett 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 9-10 69.

OKLAHOMA (5-2)

Kuath 1-2 0-0 2, Manek 1-7 0-0 2, Harmon 5-11 5-6 17, Reaves 4-14 4-6 13, Williams 2-3 1-1 5, Iwuakor 2-5 4-10 8, Gibson 4-8 0-0 11, Hill 1-2 3-4 5, Harkless 2-2 0-0 4, Phipps 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 17-27 67.

Halftime_Texas Tech 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 4-14 (Shannon 2-4, Burnett 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Peavy 0-1, McClung 0-4), Oklahoma 6-15 (Gibson 3-6, Harmon 2-2, Reaves 1-4, Hill 0-1, Manek 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Santos-Silva, Shannon. Rebounds_Texas Tech 26 (Edwards 9), Oklahoma 29 (Iwuakor 10). Assists_Texas Tech 10 (McClung 4), Oklahoma 9 (Reaves 3). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 22, Oklahoma 13. A_1,328 (11,562).

