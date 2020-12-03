On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 15 Virginia meets Kent State

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Kent State (1-0) vs. No. 15 Virginia (2-1)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Virginia hosts Kent State in an early season matchup.

SQUAD LEADERS: .MIGHTY MIKE: Mike Nuga has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Kent State went 8-3 against teams outside its conference, while Virginia went 8-2 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides relief in Philippines in aftermath of strongest storm of the year